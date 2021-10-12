Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Waunakee, Wis. woman is facing suspected charges in a Monroe County homicide case.

41-year-old Carrie J. Herbst has been given recommended charges on one count first degree reckless homicide, a second count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, a third count of first degree reckless injury, a fourth count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, a fifth count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and a sixth count of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to court documents, authorities say on Sunday, Oct. 3 Herbst was originally traveling eastbound on I-94 near Warrens. She exited at the Three Bears Lodge exit and upon returning to the Interstate, she entered up the exit ramp, traveling west in the eastbound lanes for approximately one mile, until she hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event.

Originally, three other people were seriously injured from the other vehicles, however, one person later died. Herbst was taken to the hospital in Black River Falls where investigation led to her being taken into custody for OWI and a blood sample was taken. She was medically flown to UW-Madison for medical treatment.

At the time of the crash authorities found an open alcohol container in the drivers seat of the vehicle Herbst was operating.

Herbst will have a court hearing Oct. 13.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.