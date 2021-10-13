Advertisement

Barnes raises $1.12 million over 3 months in Senate race

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has raised just over $1 million in the first 10 weeks after launching his bid for U.S. Senate, the most of any candidate so far. His campaign reported the summary totals on Wednesday ahead of a Friday filing deadline.

Barnes is one of a dozen Democrats seeking the nomination.

The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not said yet whether he will seek a third term. The primary is Aug. 9.

Other Democratic candidates include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

