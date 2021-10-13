Chippewa County horse tests positive for EEE virus

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is reporting that a horse in Chippewa County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis , which is caused by the EEE virus.

According to a release from the Department, this is the first confirmed case of EEE in a horse in Chippewa County this year, and the eighth case in horses in the state this year.

No EEE cases in humans have yet been reported in Wis. in 2021. There were two human cases in 2020.

The Department says EEE virus is spread to humans, horses, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire EEE virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person or directly between animals or between animals and humans. Documentation of a EEE positive horse, however, confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with the EEE virus that can spread the virus to people and other animals.

Many people infected with EEE virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill may develop fever, headache, chills, and vomiting. The illness may become severe resulting in encephalitis, disorientation, seizures, coma, or death. There is no specific vaccine or treatment for EEE illness available for people.

Tips from the Department to protect yourself and your family against mosquito bites:

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Tips for mosquito-proofing your home:

Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly-fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home.

Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.

Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use.

Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.

