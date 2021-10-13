City manager, election wards, and more voted on at meeting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire City Council meeting was held on Tuesday evening.

A number of items were on the agenda for members to vote on.

At Tuesday’s meeting members approved a six month extension for current Interim City Manager Dave Solberg. He has been in the position since Dale Peters retired last Oct.

The Eau Claire City Council also voted “yes” to adjust the boundaries for election wards within the City of Eau claire.

They also have approved a resolution welcoming Afghan evacuee to move to the City of Eau Claire.

There are no specific plans at this time, however, to resettle refugees to Eau Claire.

