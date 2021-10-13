Advertisement

City manager, election wards, and more voted on at meeting

At Tuesday’s meeting members approved a six month extension for current Interim City Manager...
At Tuesday’s meeting members approved a six month extension for current Interim City Manager Dave Solberg.(weau)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire City Council meeting was held on Tuesday evening.

A number of items were on the agenda for members to vote on.

At Tuesday’s meeting members approved a six month extension for current Interim City Manager Dave Solberg. He has been in the position since Dale Peters retired last Oct.

The Eau Claire City Council also voted “yes” to adjust the boundaries for election wards within the City of Eau claire.

They also have approved a resolution welcoming Afghan evacuee to move to the City of Eau Claire.

There are no specific plans at this time, however, to resettle refugees to Eau Claire.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
A 57-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning near Bruce.
One person dead after crash in Rusk County
The lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on...
Parent sues Wisconsin school district after child contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Wausau Police Department alerts residents about dangerous counterfeit pills laced with Fentanyl
DEA reports alarming increase in fake prescription pills
Farmers have been dealing with tar spot for the last six years. Watching it spread from parts...
Wisconsin farmers deal with fungal disease ‘tar spot’ during harvest time
Contaminated water the City of Eau Claire is dumping into an auxiliary lagoon in Eau Claire, Wis.
Eau Claire city officials say service not affected despite PFAS
Eau Claire Memorial prepares to face Eau Claire North this Friday.
SportScene 13 at Six for October 12th