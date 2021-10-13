Advertisement

DHS: 16 Wisconsin counties at critical COVID-19 activity level

Burnett, Barron, Chippewa, Polk and Rusk counties are among the 16 counties noted at critical...
Burnett, Barron, Chippewa, Polk and Rusk counties are among the 16 counties noted at critical levels.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s one less county ranked at the highest level of COVID-19 disease activity this week, state health officials report Wednesday.

Sixteen counties are considered to be at critical levels of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services, which is down by one county from the previous week.

Burnett, Barron, Chippewa, Polk and Rusk counties are among the 16 counties noted at critical levels.

The state’s level of virus activity also fell this week, down to 686.5 cases per 100,000 people, down from 715.5 per 100,000 last week. This case rate makes Wisconsin at very high levels of coronavirus disease activity.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases also continues to decrease Wednesday, dipping to 2,318. DHS confirmed 2,370 new cases Wednesday. There have been 759,278 cases confirmed in Wisconsin to date. Twenty five people have died Wednesday of the virus, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites who have ever died from COVID-19 up to 8,217. The rolling average number of COVID-19 deaths slightly increased Wednesday from the day before, from 15 to 17.

Vaccinations also continue to increase this week, as 10,536 doses have been administered so far. Just over 57% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 54.5% have completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event on I-94.
Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers filed a lawsuit in September challenging the...
Judge won’t block vaccine mandate for Minnesota workers
22 cases of measles were confirmed among people who arrived from Afghanistan during the United...
Measles outbreak limited to people based at Fort McCoy
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
In the wake of her loss, his wife is reminding everyone to stay on guard during the pandemic,...
Wife urges everyone 'to not let down your guard' after fully vaccinated husband dies of COVID