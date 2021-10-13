Advertisement

Eau Claire businesswoman Cooke launches run for Congress

Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in...
Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Oct. 13, 2021. Cooke is running for the seat currently held by Ron Kind, who is not seeking reelection in 2022.(Cooke for Wisconsin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for Congress in an open southwestern Wisconsin district on Wednesday, hoping to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

Cooke is a member of the state’s economic development agency board, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. She would be the first woman to represent the 3rd Congressional District should she win.

Cooke joins state Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, and political newcomer Brett Knudsen on the Democratic side, setting up an Aug. 9 primary. Republican Derrick Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL who was defeated by Kind in 2020, is running again and has support from former President Donald Trump and Republican House leadership.

The 3rd Congressional District covers a swath of counties along Wisconsin’s western border, including La Crosse and Eau Claire. Kind has held the seat for more than 24 years but announced in August he won’t seek reelection.

I’m a do-er. Growing up on a dairy farm in the Chippewa Valley, I learned not to give up when times get tough, to show...

Posted by Cooke for Congress on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Cooke was raised on a dairy farm and says she understands the economic and social challenges facing small towns and rural communities. She owns and operates Red’s Mercantile and founded the Red Letter Grant in 2016, a nonprofit that supports female entrepreneurs.

The congressional district has been trending more conservative in recent elections and the race is expected to be one of the most competitive in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
She hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event on I-94.
Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case
A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

The panel would plan and coordinate with federal, state and local agencies to commemorate the...
Wisconsin Senate committee to vote on creating 250th anniversary commission
Wisconsin attorney general calls for election probe to end
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Wisconsin attorney general calls for election probe to end
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Atty. General to address Wisconsin election probe