Eau Claire storage unit damaged in fire

Crews were called to the scene early Wednesday morning.
By Amie Winters
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
At least 2 storage units have been gutted in an early morning fire in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire fire department says crews were called to a mini storage and warehouse on the 1000-block of Starr Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.

At the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the building and began attacking the fire from the roof. ECPD officers were asking people to stay away from the scene, as firefighters were worried about a propane tank in the area. Tow trucks were called in to remove several cars from a nearby lot.

The fire was contained in about an hour, but the ECFD estimates there’s at least $150,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

