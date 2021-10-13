Advertisement

Highway 93 exit ramp tunnel to reopen Friday

The exit tunnel to Highway 93 from Highway 53 in Eau Claire will be closed from Monday, Sept....
The exit tunnel to Highway 93 from Highway 53 in Eau Claire will be closed from Monday, Sept. 27 until Friday, Oct. 15. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is servicing the lighting in the tunnel.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A road closure ends Friday in Eau Claire.

The Highway 93 exit ramp tunnel off of Highway 53 at the Highway 12/Highway 53 interchange will reopen Friday, Oct. 15 as the servicing being done by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation concludes.

The closure, which began Sept. 27, was for a $186,609 project to update the lights with a more energy-efficient LED system. The project’s completion means that every roadway lighting system in the Wisconsin DOT’s Northwest Region will have LED lights.

The tunnel, which is almost 400 feet long, first opened to traffic in August of 2006.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event on I-94.
Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Wis. DHS awarded grants to address COVID-19 health inequities
Burnett, Barron, Chippewa, Polk and Rusk counties are among the 16 counties noted at critical...
DHS: 16 Wisconsin counties at critical COVID-19 activity level
This is the first confirmed case of EEE in a horse in Chippewa County this year.
Chippewa County horse tests positive for EEE virus