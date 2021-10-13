Highway 93 exit ramp tunnel to reopen Friday
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A road closure ends Friday in Eau Claire.
The Highway 93 exit ramp tunnel off of Highway 53 at the Highway 12/Highway 53 interchange will reopen Friday, Oct. 15 as the servicing being done by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation concludes.
The closure, which began Sept. 27, was for a $186,609 project to update the lights with a more energy-efficient LED system. The project’s completion means that every roadway lighting system in the Wisconsin DOT’s Northwest Region will have LED lights.
The tunnel, which is almost 400 feet long, first opened to traffic in August of 2006.
