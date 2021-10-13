Advertisement

Making Halloween safe for kids with allergies

By placing a teal pumpkin outside your home, you can signal that yours is a safe place for...
By placing a teal pumpkin outside your home, you can signal that yours is a safe place for these families to visit.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Those with food allergies may be experiencing a little extra anxiety this time of year.

The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make Halloween more inclusive for the one in 13 kids with food allergies.

By placing a teal pumpkin outside your home, you can signal that yours is a safe place for these families to visit.

Dr. Dylan Timberlake, Prevea Health Allergist, says handing out non-food items like glow sticks and stickers could be a fun and safe alternative.

“Even if you don’t have a teal pumpkin outside, I think that it’s kind of a fun, different way to have other alternatives as well. Kids who have feeding tubes, or other issues where they can’t feed, it helps those kids also get involved in Halloween. Having those other options would be a good idea,” Dr. Timberlake said.

Dr. Timberlake also says it’s safest to wait until after trick-or-treating to start eating candy, giving parents a chance to check for allergens first.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event on I-94.
Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

The Wisconsin package of 13 bills is making its way through the Republican-controlled...
Wisconsin Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for package of hunting bills
Poe
"Poe" (10/13/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/13/21)
Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers filed a lawsuit in September challenging the...
Judge won’t block vaccine mandate for Minnesota workers