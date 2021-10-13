Making Halloween safe for kids with allergies

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Those with food allergies may be experiencing a little extra anxiety this time of year.

The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make Halloween more inclusive for the one in 13 kids with food allergies.

By placing a teal pumpkin outside your home, you can signal that yours is a safe place for these families to visit.

Dr. Dylan Timberlake, Prevea Health Allergist, says handing out non-food items like glow sticks and stickers could be a fun and safe alternative.

“Even if you don’t have a teal pumpkin outside, I think that it’s kind of a fun, different way to have other alternatives as well. Kids who have feeding tubes, or other issues where they can’t feed, it helps those kids also get involved in Halloween. Having those other options would be a good idea,” Dr. Timberlake said.

Dr. Timberlake also says it’s safest to wait until after trick-or-treating to start eating candy, giving parents a chance to check for allergens first.

