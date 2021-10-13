Advertisement

People identified in officer-involved death investigation in Chippewa County

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF GOETZ, Wis. (WEAU) - A 30-year-old man and a member of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office are identified as the people involved in an officer-involved death investigation in rural Chippewa County.

The Wis. Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said 30-year-old Lance Stelzer was killed during a traffic stop in the Town of Goetz, which is the area north of Cadott, by Sgt. Martin Folczyk of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the Wis. Department of Justice, a traffic stop, which occurred on Oct. 8 shortly after 7 p.m., escalated into a physical altercation between Stelzer, who was driving a moped, and Sgt. Folczyk. Stelzer sprayed Sgt. Folczyk with an unidentified substance. Sgt. Folczyk then used his weapon, striking Stelzer.

Emergency medical services provided life-saving measures to Stelzer, but he died due to his injuries before arriving at a hospital. No members of law enforcement, including Sgt. Folczyk, were hurt.

Sgt. Folczyk, who the Wis. DOJ said has 20 years of experience in law enforcement, was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Wis. DOJ’s DCI is conducting a required investigation of the incident with assistance from the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Reports will be turned over to the Chippewa County District Attorney when they are done.

For more information on officer-involved incidents in Wisconsin, you can visit the Wis. DOJ website.

