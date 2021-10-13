Advertisement

Ski Sprites haunted house opens Thursday

The Ski Sprites haunted house entrance in Eau Claire, Wis.
The Ski Sprites haunted house entrance in Eau Claire, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Halloween tradition returns Thursday night.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ski Sprites Water Ski Team’s annual haunted house is reopening.

The house is located near downtown Eau Claire at the corner of Dewey Street and Gray Street.

This year’s haunted house theme if “fractured fairy tales.” Organizers took classic tales and added a scary side.

“You will walk through room by room. Each room will have a different fairy tale and there will be some mazes involved, of course there’s going to be lots of jump scares, lots of fun to be had around every dark corner,” said Angie Engstrom of the Ski Sprites Water Ski Team.

The haunted house will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until Halloween.

Tickets cost $10 at the door. People can a $1 discount if they bring a food donation to Feed My People Food Bank. Tickets are also available for $8 at Kwik Trip stores in Eau Claire and Altoona.

Engstrom said the haunted house is Ski Sprites’ major annual fundraiser.

“For the Ski Sprites, we have an entire team that either skis or practices at least four nights a week. So we believe that it gives kids an activity, something to do if their in middle school, high school, or college, that is good, clean family fun that keeps them out of trouble.” said Ski Sprites member Jim Heinzen.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event on I-94.
Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case
The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A lawsuit filed against the Fall Creek School District and its school board seeks a court order...
Lawsuit filed against a second Wisconsin school district over COVID-19 protocols
64-year-old Gregory Steinacker, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead Monday...
Missing man in Eau Claire County found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

Those in DOC care at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility can take a financial...
Royal Credit Union provides financial literacy program at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility
PFAS contamination has forced French Island residents to turn exclusively to bottled water
DNR spending $500K+ on bottled water for French Island, long-term solutions still being developed
teal
Making Halloween Safe for Kids with Allergies
deer
Wisconsin State Patrol Warns Drivers to Watch for Deer While Driving