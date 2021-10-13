Ski Sprites haunted house opens Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Halloween tradition returns Thursday night.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ski Sprites Water Ski Team’s annual haunted house is reopening.

The house is located near downtown Eau Claire at the corner of Dewey Street and Gray Street.

This year’s haunted house theme if “fractured fairy tales.” Organizers took classic tales and added a scary side.

“You will walk through room by room. Each room will have a different fairy tale and there will be some mazes involved, of course there’s going to be lots of jump scares, lots of fun to be had around every dark corner,” said Angie Engstrom of the Ski Sprites Water Ski Team.

The haunted house will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until Halloween.

Tickets cost $10 at the door. People can a $1 discount if they bring a food donation to Feed My People Food Bank. Tickets are also available for $8 at Kwik Trip stores in Eau Claire and Altoona.

Engstrom said the haunted house is Ski Sprites’ major annual fundraiser.

“For the Ski Sprites, we have an entire team that either skis or practices at least four nights a week. So we believe that it gives kids an activity, something to do if their in middle school, high school, or college, that is good, clean family fun that keeps them out of trouble.” said Ski Sprites member Jim Heinzen.

