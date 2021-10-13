Soles4Souls fundraiser in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An area business is showing its commitment to health and wellness by hosting a shoe drive fundraiser through the month of Oct.

With locations in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Barron and Rice Lake, Optimum Therapies has a goal of collecting 500 pairs of shoes.

The shoes are intended to go to the nonprofit Soles4Souls to help kids experiencing homelessness.

Optimum Therapies picks a different fundraiser each year.

Kyle Vande Hei, Physical Therapist, says it is a cool thing they are pushing for people to get out and get moving.

“All of that is following behind October National Physical Therapy Month being the theme this year of just increasing physical activity and understanding the roles of physical therapists and physical therapist assistants and getting people out moving as you know we need shoes to get out and get moving so its a cool thing they’re pushing to getting out and getting people moving a little more,” Vande Hei said.

The fundraiser runs through Oct. 31.

People can participate by dropping off a pair of shoes at any of Optimum Therapies locations or online.

