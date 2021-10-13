Advertisement

Wisconsin State Patrol warns drivers to watch for deer

Wisconsin State Trooper Jeremiah Schummer said it's important drivers slow down and stay alert...
Wisconsin State Trooper Jeremiah Schummer said it’s important drivers slow down and stay alert for deer.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, as of last week, more than 300 people have been injured and seven have died in motor vehicle crashes involving deer in the state this year.

Wisconsin State Trooper Jeremiah Schummer said it’s important drivers slow down and stay alert for deer.

He said when a driver sees one, they should try to stop. If they can’t, don’t swerve. It can cause a much bigger crash.

“Car-deer crashes are very serious,” Schummer said. “They can result in, obviously, injury or death to motorist and it’s not a situation to be taken lightly.”

He also said if someone does hit a deer, they should immediately pull over. Call 911 if anyone’s hurt or if the deer is in the active roadway. If nobody’s hurt and the road is clear, they should contact the local sheriff’s office.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl said deer are seen on roads more often in October and November because mating season is coming up.

