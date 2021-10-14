Auto repair shops facing delays on parts

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Auto repair shops are experiencing longer wait times receiving parts as shortages across the country continue.

It can depend on the day and week but Cary Romanowski, the Operations Manager at Jay’s Auto Repair in Schofield, says that it can take weeks to get products that would usually take days.

“Some of the parts that are normally taking two to three days are starting to see...two weeks, three weeks,” said Romanowski.

Wire harness and oil filters have been the toughest to get in, but they can range all over the map.

Jay’s has been working on a lot of European cars which can take even longer to get parts.

“We are doing a lot of European, specialty cars here also so some of the car parts that we’ve noticed have had to come from Sweeden or Germany,” said Romanowski. “Those have taken anywhere from four to six weeks to get in,” said Romanowski.

Car dealerships are having their own struggles too. Inability to get parts have caused higher prices and fewer cars to buy. This can make going to the repair shop an alternative to buying new.

“A lot of people with the prices of cars so high right now a lot of people are actually looking at keeping their cars on the road, fixing them up, making them last another year or two,” said Romanowski.

Some products are starting to return in more prominence slowly, but in the meantime, patience is appreciated.

“We’re trying the best we can. If somebody can’t supply the parts, we’re not the ones trying to make them, we’re just trying to get them,” said Romanowski. “My biggest thing is I can try to get it from every supplier in order to get my guest on the road.”

