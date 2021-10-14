Advertisement

Clark County Sheriff’s Department investigating early morning home invasion

(Dakota News Now)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is asking for neighbors in the area of E. 4th Street in Owen to check their security cameras for footage of a suspect in an early morning home invasion.

Investigators said a woman reported that around 1:30 a.m. Thursday she awoke to a man rifling through her dresser. She said the suspect attempted to suffocate her with a pillow and stopped when her daughter heard the struggle and came to the bedroom. The suspect took off. Few details about the suspect’s description were released, only stating he has a thin build and was estimated to be 5 foot 5 inches.

If anyone has information, please contact the Clark County Sheriff Office at 1-800-743-2420 or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-888-847-2576.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office News Release October 14, 2021 On Thursday, October 14, 2021 at about 8:28 AM,...

Posted by Clark County Sheriff's Office Wisconsin on Thursday, October 14, 2021

