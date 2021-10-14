Eau Claire park restrooms to close for winter preparation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Restroom closures will be happening at Eau Claire parks beginning this month.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, as the weather changes, parks’ crews begin to get the parks ready for winter.

Starting Monday, Oct. 18, park restrooms will be closed, but port-a-potties will be placed at the following locations for winter park use:

Carson Park -Braun’s Bay

Carson Park -Main Restroom – by the playground

Carson Park -Railroad Station

Otter Creek Dog Park -Off-leash Area

Owen Park -by horseshoe-shaped driveway

Phoenix Park -by Farmers Market until end of Oct., then moved to Trailhead building by Haymarket Plaza pedestrian bridge.

Pinehurst Park

