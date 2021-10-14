Advertisement

Eau Claire park restrooms to close for winter preparation

As the weather changes, parks’ crews begin to get the parks ready for winter.
As the weather changes, parks’ crews begin to get the parks ready for winter.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Restroom closures will be happening at Eau Claire parks beginning this month.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, as the weather changes, parks’ crews begin to get the parks ready for winter.

Starting Monday, Oct. 18, park restrooms will be closed, but port-a-potties will be placed at the following locations for winter park use:

  • Carson Park -Braun’s Bay
  • Carson Park -Main Restroom – by the playground
  • Carson Park -Railroad Station
  • Otter Creek Dog Park -Off-leash Area
  • Owen Park -by horseshoe-shaped driveway
  • Phoenix Park -by Farmers Market until end of Oct., then moved to Trailhead building by Haymarket Plaza pedestrian bridge.
  • Pinehurst Park

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old man and a member of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the...
People identified in officer-involved death investigation in Chippewa County
Burnett, Barron, Chippewa, Polk and Rusk counties are among the 16 counties noted at critical...
DHS: 16 Wisconsin counties at critical COVID-19 activity level
She hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event on I-94.
Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case
EC storage unit damaged in fire.
Eau Claire storage unit damaged in fire
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash

Latest News

His specialties are use-of-force, taser, and tactical response.
Fall Creek welcomes new police chief
UW-River Falls is the eighth UW school to reach the 70% student vaccination rate.
UW-River Falls reaches 70% student vaccination goal
They collected donations for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
UWL officer raises funds and awareness for fighting breast cancer
The fire was under control in 20 minutes and was limited to one apartment in a 24-unit building.
No one hurt after apartment fire in Viroqua Thursday morning