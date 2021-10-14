Eau Claire park restrooms to close for winter preparation
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Restroom closures will be happening at Eau Claire parks beginning this month.
According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, as the weather changes, parks’ crews begin to get the parks ready for winter.
Starting Monday, Oct. 18, park restrooms will be closed, but port-a-potties will be placed at the following locations for winter park use:
- Carson Park -Braun’s Bay
- Carson Park -Main Restroom – by the playground
- Carson Park -Railroad Station
- Otter Creek Dog Park -Off-leash Area
- Owen Park -by horseshoe-shaped driveway
- Phoenix Park -by Farmers Market until end of Oct., then moved to Trailhead building by Haymarket Plaza pedestrian bridge.
- Pinehurst Park
