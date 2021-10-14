Fall Creek welcomes new police chief

Village of Fall Creek, Wis. (WEAU) - The Village of Fall Creek says they are happy to welcome Police Chief Colin Mumford to Fall Creek.

According to a release from the Village, Mumford came from the Altoona Police Department. He spent over eight years there and was assigned between patrol, training officer, and two years as an investigator. He had seven years prior law enforcement experience before that.

Mumford is currently an instructor at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Police Recruit Academy, which he has been doing for approximately five years. His specialties are use-of-force, taser, and tactical response.

The Village says participating in the community is important to Mumford. He enjoys going to the school and being a part of community events. He has been married to his wife for 14 years. They have a daughter. They love to fish together as a family and to go hiking at local parks.

