Flags to fly at half-staff Friday for sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin on Friday to honor a Navy seaman who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks marked the United States’ entrance into WWII.

Seaman 2nd Class Arthur Thinnes was serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircrafts attacked, and the battleship capsized after sustaining multiple torpedo hits. The Milwaukee-native and 429 crewmates died when the ship sunk.

The Defense Dept. POW/MIA Accounting Agency confirmed his remains this March. Thinnes will be laid to rest with full military honors at Wood National Cemetery, in Milwaukee, on Friday.

“Our state is proud of our servicemembers and their tremendous sacrifices, and we pay our deepest respects to the life and memory of Mr. Thinnes,” Evers said. “I am glad to know that after nearly 80 years he is finally being laid to rest in the place he once called home.”

Evers’ executive order directs flags to fly at half-staff between sunrise and sunset that day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.