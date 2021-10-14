Menomonie PD looking for help identifying suspects in quick change case

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is looking for help in identifying two unidentified men dressed in all white involved in three quick change schemes over the weekend.

According to a release from the Police Department, in all three transactions in the City of Menomonie, the men made small purchases then confused the cashier with making change for $100 bills. Authorities say that they were driving a white dodge challenger with two black stripes down each side of the car.

If you have any information related to the quick change alert, it is requested that you contact the Menomonie Police Department

You can reach them be calling (715)-232-2198 or emailing at benrudm@menomonie-wi.gov.

Menomonie Quick Change Case (Menomonie Police Department)

