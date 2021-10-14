Advertisement

No one hurt after apartment fire in Viroqua Thursday morning

The fire was under control in 20 minutes and was limited to one apartment in a 24-unit building.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Damage from an early-morning apartment fire in Viroqua Thursday is displacing tenants of the building.

According to the Viroqua Fire Department, crews responded to reports of visible flames and smoke from a 24-unit, two-story apartment building on Chicago Avenue, which is on Viroqua’s west side, at 4:32 a.m. Thursday. One apartment was completely engulfed in the fire and spreading into the hallway.

The fire department worked with the Viroqua Police Department to evacuate the building and brought the fire under control in 20 minutes, limiting it to the apartment and the hallway. No injuries were reported, but the building was determined to be uninhabitable. The American Red Cross and Vernon County Emergency Management coordinated temporary housing for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire and estimated damages were not released. The fire is under investigation. Assisting the Viroqua Fire Department were fire departments from Westby, Viola, LaFarge, Cashton, Coon Valley, Ontario, Genoa, Readstown, and Hillsboro, as well as Tri-State Ambulance, Running Inc., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon Police Department, Viroqua School District, Vernon County Emergency Management, the Red Cross, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

