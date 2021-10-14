Ron Kind endorses state Sen. Brad Pfaff for Congress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin state Sen. Brad Pfaff is being endorsed by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in the election for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Kind, who is not seeking reelection for the seat he’s held for over two decades, touted Pfaff’s western Wisconsin upbringing and said that Pfaff will work hard for farmers, small businesses, workers and western Wisconsin families.

“For years, I saw Brad’s commitment to service firsthand as he worked with me on behalf of Wisconsin’s family farmers,” Kind said. “Brad has the life experience, temperament and work ethic it takes to bring people together and solve problems.”

Pfaff expressed gratitude towards Kind for the endorsement and thanked Kind for his long tenure in Congress.

“I thank Congressman Kind for his endorsement, his friendship and for his service to western Wisconsin and our nation,” Pfaff said. “Ron exemplifies so much that I strive for: hard work, respect for others, listening and to never forget where you come from and who you work for.”

Pfaff, who lives in Onalaska, was elected to the state Senate in 2020. Pfaff announced his candidacy for Congress in October.

Pfaff is one of three candidates entered into the race on the Democratic side along with Brett Knudsen and Rebecca Cooke. Cooke, a business owner in Eau Claire, made her announcement Wednesday. Knudsen, who is from Holmen, announced he was running in August. A primary will be held Aug. 9.

Republican Derrick Van Orden, who was defeated by Kind in the 2020 election, is running again in 2022. In August, Van Orden received an endorsement from former president Donald Trump.

Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District covers primarily counties along the southwestern border of Wisconsin and includes Eau Claire and La Crosse, but also extends into Portage County in central Wisconsin.

