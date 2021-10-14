Tribute concert honors musical legacy of Eau Claire couple
Ron & Mary Keezer Legacy Concert
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
A tribute concert by UW-Eau Claire’s Jazz Studies will be held October 21 at the Pablo Center to honor Ron and Mary Keezer.
All proceeds from the concert will be devoted to a scholarship fund in the Keezers’ honor.
The concert features Geoffrey Keezer, Cami Mennitte, and UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles.
Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for students.
A virtual stream ticket is $20
UWEC Jazz Studies Director Robert Baca talks about the concert and the impact of the Keezers’ musical legacy.
