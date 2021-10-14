Advertisement

Tribute concert honors musical legacy of Eau Claire couple

Ron & Mary Keezer Legacy Concert
Ron Keezer at UW-Eau Claire
Ron Keezer at UW-Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A tribute concert by UW-Eau Claire’s Jazz Studies will be held October 21 at the Pablo Center to honor Ron and Mary Keezer.

All proceeds from the concert will be devoted to a scholarship fund in the Keezers’ honor.

The concert features Geoffrey Keezer, Cami Mennitte, and UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for students.

A virtual stream ticket is $20

UWEC Jazz Studies Director Robert Baca talks about the concert and the impact of the Keezers’ musical legacy.

Pablo Center Ticket Information
Video of Ron Keezer playing at the 50th anniversary concert of the Shell Lake Arts Center

