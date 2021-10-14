Tribute concert honors musical legacy of Eau Claire couple

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A tribute concert by UW-Eau Claire’s Jazz Studies will be held October 21 at the Pablo Center to honor Ron and Mary Keezer.

All proceeds from the concert will be devoted to a scholarship fund in the Keezers’ honor.

The concert features Geoffrey Keezer, Cami Mennitte, and UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for students.

A virtual stream ticket is $20

UWEC Jazz Studies Director Robert Baca talks about the concert and the impact of the Keezers’ musical legacy.

