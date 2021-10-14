Advertisement

UW-Madison graduation rates hit record highs

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at the University of Wisconsin- Madison are graduating at a record pace, according to new figures Thursday.

UW-Madison released data Thursday, noting its six-year graduation rate is up to 89.2%, up from 88.5% the previous year. The four-year graduation rate has also increased, from 71.2% last year to 71.8% this year.

The six-year and four-year numbers compare those who entered as new freshmen in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank spoke highly of the new data.

“These are the best numbers we’ve seen at UW–Madison and speak to the university’s educational excellence,” Blank said. “Importantly, these figures highlight our continuous efforts to keep an education at the state’s flagship university a great value for our Wisconsin families.”

The university noted the average time it takes for a student to obtain their degree has shortened to 3.89 years, which is 40 days fewer than four calendar years. UW-Madison stated this is the third year in a row they have achieved below four calendar years.

UW-Madison officials attribute the record rates to the motivation of its staff and students, enhanced advising, expansion of the summer term and more online tools that help undergraduates enroll in courses.

The retention rate for undergraduates remained the same as last year, at 95.2%.

