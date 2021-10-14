UW-River Falls reaches 70% student vaccination goal

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-River Falls has achieved its goal of a 70% student vaccination rate, the UW System said Thursday.

The 70% goal is part of the UW System’s 70 for 70 campaign, which will award 70 scholarships worth $7,000 to vaccinated students in a raffle if a campus can reach 70% fully-vaccinated by October 31.

In addition to the UW System’s scholarship awards, UW-River Falls students who have uploaded their vaccine card will be entered into a drawing for one seven $1,000 scholarships, two red mopeds, an Apple watch, a Nintendo Switch, or 10 $100 Falcon Dollars certificates as part of the school’s Protect The Nest campaign.

“This is quite an accomplishment for the students of UW-River Falls and a sign of the hard work and commitment of the university’s staff and administration,” UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson said. “Our vaccination campaign is working.”

Over half of the UW System’s 13 schools, eight total, have now reached the goal of 70% vaccination. UW-Whitewater, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Stout have also crossed 70%, and UW-Madison was at 93% as of Oct. 6, although they are not part of the 70 for 70 campaign.

The UW System said it will not require students to be vaccinated. Officials estimate the 70 for 70 campaign to cost around $500,000. It will be funded by the UW System.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.