UWEC-Barron County hosts Indigenous Peoples Celebration

The university will now permanently display the 12 tribal nation flags of Wis. on campus.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire, Barron County in Rice Lake celebrates a new addition to the campus, honoring indigenous community members.

The university will now permanently display the 12 tribal nation flags of Wis. on campus.

Thursday afternoon’s ceremony included various traditions and ceremonies.

UW System Board of Regents President Ed Manydeeds says the System has great intentions to recruit and graduate native students.

“I think its important for everybody to have a chance to pursue higher education so they can live a better life with their families and communities. The key to that is education. You have to go, you have to participate, instructors have to be willing to help you and its a team effort to retain you and help you graduate,” Manydeeds said.

Manydeeds hopes Thursday’s gathering shows the System’s dedication to diversity.

