UWL officer raises funds and awareness for fighting breast cancer

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-La Crosse Police Officer, Dave Pehl, wore a pink tutu Oct. 14 to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer, which has become an annual tradition.

According to a release from UWL, Pehl and his daughter, Madelynne, handed out donuts, cupcakes, and coffee under UWL’s Hoeschler Tower Thursday morning, collecting donations for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Over the past several years, Pehl estimates that he has raised $2,000 intended for breast cancer treatment, research, and early detection.

Pehl says his late mother was a 30-year-old breast cancer survivor.

“I have a long history of breast cancer in my family, which is my reason for doing this,” Pehl said.

She was diagnosed in 1982, at a time when breast cancer research wasn’t like it is now. Early detection allowed her to live for three more decades.

“Instead of losing my mom when I was 12 years old, I didn’t lose her until I was in my 40s,” Pehl said. “She got to see her grandchildren grow up.”

