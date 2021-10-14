WAGNER TAILS: Mischief & Spooky and Madame Thunder Beans & Weeble

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween is a little more than two weeks away, and two appropriately named cats are looking for a home together.

Mischief and Spooky are littermates and look very similar. However, staff members at the Trempealeau County Humane Society say once you meet them you’ll be able to tell them apart by their personalities.

Mischief lives up to his name. Spooky, though, is very content living her life as a cuddle bug. Both cats are about a year and half old. They were surrendered to TCHS together, and the goal is to keep them together.

If you’re looking for a mix of adventure and calm in your home -- Mischief and Spooky have you covered. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

If two cats aren’t enough for you, we have two more. Madame Thunder Beans (black and white) and Weeble are available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society.

How could you not be intrigued by a cat with the name Madame Thunder Beans? She’s estimated to be around 12 years old, and staff members at DCHS describe her as 17 pounds of pure love! This gal loves cheek scratches, and despite moments with dangle toys - she would much rather relax than exert lots of energy.

Weeble, on the other hand, thinks dangle toys are so much fun, including when you turn them into a game of tug of war. He is about two years old and appears to have a neurological condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia. It basically means he’s a bit uncoordinated and will ‘fall over’ from time to time.

Don’t let that stop you from adopting him because he can live a full, happy life just like other cats. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

