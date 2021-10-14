Advertisement

Wis. officials invest $45 million into violence prevention, crime victim support

(AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
(AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are investing $45 million Wednesday into violence prevention and crime victim support.

Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the funds. Twenty-five million dollars will go toward violence prevention and $20 million will support victims’ services.

“We’re working to build the future we want for our kids and our state, and that means working to address the cycle of violence and crime to ensure safe schools, safe streets, and safe communities,” Evers said. “This is another public health crisis that needs our attention and action, and like any public health issue, it starts with prevention.”

The money comes out of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, officials noted, and build off prior investments.

