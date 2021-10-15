Al’s Musky Challenge raises more than $100K

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A summer full of fishing resulted in more than $100,000 being given out to four La Crosse organizations.

The third year of Al’s Musky Challenge more than doubled last year’s total, all in remembrance of a local community leader.

David Amborn was a Rotarian who helped Al Louis come up with the idea, and his unexpected passing provided the inspiration to push the Musky Challenge to new heights.

“He [Amborn] did so many things for this community, publicly, quietly, it was never no, it was always yes,” Louis said. “As Rotarians, we’re going to try to continue the work that David laid the ground for, do the good things in this community, and the Musky Challenge will continue, we’ll do it every year.”

The money will go towards the La Crosse Children’s Museum, La Crosse Community Theater, Children’s Miracle Network for Gundersen, and the Coulee Recovery Center.

Recover Center Executive Director Cheryl Hancock says Amborn was a board member at the center, and she’s grateful for the support from Louis.

“As a fellow Rotarian, I was touched to see that Al was including the Coulee Recovery Center in this,” Hancock expressed. “During a time of COVID when some of our resources are limited, it’s going to be a great addition to some of those funds that we need to support our programming.”

Louis plans to keep the Musky Challenge going, especially off the success that was seen this year.

“This has grown, it’s becoming an event, the challenge is what we do with it next year, we’ve got a couple ideas, maybe we’ll add a fishing tournament locally to it,” Louis detailed. “I can tell you as it goes forward, it’ll be the Dave and Al’s event, David will be part of this forever.”

No matter how big or small the amount, Louis is grateful to everyone who donated in this year’s challenge.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.