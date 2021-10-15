CVTC hosts annual Safety Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted their Annual Safety Day Friday.

The annual event is intended to provide a hands-on experience for workers in the community looking to get a refresher on their safety skills and knowledge.

Experts teach on multiple topics such as active shooter training, chemical safety, and fire safety 101. The Day’s events aim to reduce worksite incidents and build culture around caution in the workplace.

Dan Lytle, Business Development and Campus Management, says they welcome feedback.

“This program and Safety Day in general is built upon the direct feedback we get from the industry, so we mold every single Safety Day year after year based on feedback. Next year will be no different, so we encourage people out in the industry and in our district, if you have safety needs and are looking for continuing education, we welcome that feedback,” Lytle said.

Lytle says this year’s event saw strong representation of employers from across the region.

