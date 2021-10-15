ECPD looking for help identifying burglary suspect

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is looking for help in identifying an unidentified burglary suspect.

The police department released a video in a Facebook post, attached here, that is from a burglary that occurred at the River Country Co-op on Ferry Street on Oct. 10, 2021.

It appears in the video that the suspect has a plastic trash bag in the Co-op and begins filling it with items, while disguising their face with a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Co-op is located next to a Cenex. It is located near where Ferry Street and Menomonie Street intersect.

The police department says anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can contact Detective Cory Reeves at (715)-839-6280 or CrimeStoppers at (715)874-8477 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.