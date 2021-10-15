EPA holding series of round table meetings to create new Waters of the USA rule

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the biggest tasks for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers is to write a new Waters of the USA rule that a majority of people, including farmers, can support. In 2015 the Obama Administration wrote a new rule and in 2020 the Trump EPA wrote its version called The Navigable Waters Protection Act. Farmers liked the 2020 rule but this past August a court in Arizona vacated that rule meaning we need a new one. So now the EPA is going to hold a series of 10 roundtables around the country to get input before writing a new rule. They say they will accept that input until November 3rd and hold those roundtables in December and January. Currently there is no timetable on when a new rule will actually be written.

By next April there should be a new export facility available for Wisconsin and Midwest commodities at the Port of Milwaukee. The Ag Connection is reporting that the DeLong Company, headquartered in southern Wisconsin is building the $35 million facility that will handle farm commodities like dried distillers’ grain by using trucks, rail and international shipping vessels. Bo Delong, company president, said the facility, located on the west side of Jones Island will open up more business opportunities for the Midwest in Europe. He said plans are to eventually include corn and soybeans shipments on those vessels in the future.

It’s a full fledged strike by about 10,000 John Deere workers at 14 plants around the country. Workers say they need more than the 5 and 6% pay increases the company has offered. Union officials also said they won’t accept a company proposal that won’t allow new hires to take part in the company’s pension program. The last strike by the United Auto Workers against John Deere in 1986 lasted 163 days.

Today is a big day—it’s National Cheese Curd Day. Events will happen across the state and the nation today to highlight our truly unique snack. Many restaurants, like Culver’s, which gets all its cheese curds for their stores across the country from LeGrander’s Dairy in Stanley, are featuring specials like a CurderBurger today. Many restaurants across the state now say they sell more cheese curds than French fries. And Wisconsin is the only state that offers a Master Cheesemaker’s license to make cheese curds.

