Highway 53 message boards to display travel times beginning Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A trio of Wisconsin Department of Transportation message board signs along Highway 53 will begin to display travel times beginning Monday, Oct. 18.

The three message boards that will show the information will be on northbound Highway 53 at Golf Road, southbound Highway 53 at Business Highway 29/County Highway X and southbound 53 south of Melby Street.

“We are doing this to create more awareness of incidents on the bypass,” Chad Hines, the Wis. DOT traffic engineer for Eau Claire and Dunn counties, said. “We get asked all the time what we can do to increase safety for law enforcement during incidents. This is just another tool in the toolbox to do that.”

In addition to the three permanent message boards, a pair of portable message boards will be added along Highway 53, the Wis. DOT said. One new permanent message board is in the works for Highway 12/Clairemont Avenue near London Road as well.

A screenshot showing Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera and message board locations in the Eau Claire area from 511wi.gov. (As of 10/15/2021). (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

“If there is a crash or other incident and traffic is slowing for it, travel times will automatically adjust, and motorists will be more aware of the situation ahead,” Hines said.

For an overview of highway projects in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region, you can visit the Wis. DOT website. For real-time traffic information, including road conditions, message board displays, and traffic cameras, you can visit 511wi.gov.

