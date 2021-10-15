Advertisement

HSHS raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some local hospital workers are getting a raise.

Hospital Sisters Health System announced Friday it’s raising pay for about 3,000 employees. Half of those receiving a raise make less than 15 an hour, which will be its new minimum wage.

The hospital system’s President and CEO Damond Boatwright said employees receiving a raise already making at least $15 an hour will receive an increase on scale with employees who will be earning the new minimum wage.

Employees wages will go up starting Oct. 31.

“To create a healthy work environment, we have to do everything we can to make sure our employees are healthy themselves both emotionally and spiritually as well as financially,” Boatwright said.

He said increasing pay will cost the system between $5-10 million.

Boatwright added despite the pay increase, patients should not expect bigger bills after signing out of an HSHS facility.

“We do not see any correlation or connection to what would be an increase in prices in health care as a result in doing this,” he said. “Actually, we found a pay for through efficiencies and that doesn’t mean eliminating staff either.”

Boatwright said efficiencies include all HSHS properties working as one system for things like purchasing materials.

He added the system is currently adding staff.

The hospital system has two Chippewa Valley hospitals, HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire and HSHS Saint Joseph’s in Chippewa Falls.

The system said its minimum wage was already higher than Wisconsin’s, which is $7.25 an hour.

