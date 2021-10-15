1 person dead, 1 person hurt after Polk County crash

TOWN OF BLACK BROOK, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a vehicle struck two deer in Polk County Friday morning.

According to a release from The Polk County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on County Road F near 50th avenue in the Town of Black Brook Friday at 7:00 a.m.

Authorities say a Jeep was traveling north bound on County Road F, just north of 50th Ave. The Jeep hit two deer. As the vehicle veered, the driver lost control and eventually overturned. The vehicle continued to roll over several times.

At that time, a car was traveling south bound, approaching the Jeep. The Jeep continued to roll over and entered the south bound lane, eventually hitting and rolling over the top of the car. The vehicles continued a short distance in their initial travel direction before coming to rest on the road way.

The driver of Jeep suffered severe injuries and died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was taken by ground ambulance to the Amery Regional Medical Center and then taken by air ambulance to Regions Hospital.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Amery Police Department, Amery Fire Department and First Responders, North Air Ambulance, Amery Area Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the victim will be released at a later time.

