Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media...
A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she bit an officer, CNN reported.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

