Advertisement

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night.

Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old man and a member of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the...
People identified in officer-involved death investigation in Chippewa County
Burnett, Barron, Chippewa, Polk and Rusk counties are among the 16 counties noted at critical...
DHS: 16 Wisconsin counties at critical COVID-19 activity level
She hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event on I-94.
Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case
EC storage unit damaged in fire.
Eau Claire storage unit damaged in fire
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash

Latest News

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens...
US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump
Pastor shares her story as a domestic violence survivor.
Local pastor shares her story as a domestic abuse survivor
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
John Deere workers are the latest of thousands of employees in the country hitting the picket...
John Deere workers the latest to hit picket line