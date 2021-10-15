Stange scores first goal, Urdahl earns first point, as Wisconsin tops Army 4-1

MADISON, Wis. (UWBadgers.com) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team (1-2-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) beat Army (0-3-1, 0-1-1 Atlantic hockey), 4-1 in a ferocious matchup for their first win of the season at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers came out of the gate ready to battle after dropping two games to Michigan Tech last weekend.

Sam Stange put the Badgers on the board at 5:11 of the second period with his first goal of the season. Senior forward Roman Ahcan picked the puck away from an Army defenseman on the Badgers’ blue line and rushed up the ice before finding Stange across the slot for a 1-0 lead.Army came back with a goal from Joey Baez at 11:50 in the second period to even the score at 1-1.

Senior forward Jack Gorniak broke the 1-1 stalemate on the power play at 14:58 in the third period for a 2-1 lead. Captain Tarek Baker skated the puck through the neutral zone and found Anthony Kehrer as he entered the zone. Kehrer skated around the net and found Gorniak for a one-time pass.A one-goal lead didn’t seem to be enough for the Badgers.

Army pulled their goalie with just over two minutes remaining and Owen Lindmark took advantage of the empty net for his first goal of the season.Junior forward Ryder Donovan added to the tally with another empty-net goal with 22 seconds remaining for a 4-1 win.

Freshman Zach Urdahl got control of the puck behind Army’s net and passed to Donovan out front.Goaltender Cameron Rowe made 21 saves in net to help lift the Badgers over Army.

Straight from the rink:

Head Coach Tony Granato”What was really cool tonight, you know we didn’t have a lot of people because it’s a Thursday night, but what the students provided us was outstanding. If you had closed your eyes you would’ve thought the place was full with the noise and the cheers. So thanks to the Crease Creatures and students and everyone for being a big part of the game tonight.”

Sam Stange”[Practice this week was] necessary, I would say after the showing we had last week. I really think, especially going back and watching the film, it was embarrassing frankly. We knew that we needed it and knew it was coming, so we just had to embrace it and I think we did a good job of that.”

Notes to know:

Zach Urdahl recorded his first career point as a Badger with an assist on Donovan’s goal

UW is 2-2 all time against Army

Gorniak’s game-winning goal is the second of his career

Next Up: The Badgers face Army again on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center. Watch live on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus and follow along on Twitter and Instagram at @BadgerMHockey

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.