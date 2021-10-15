Advertisement

USPS hosting job fair in Eau Claire

To fill positions, they are hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, and City Carrier Assistant.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and package shipping continue to increase.

The job fair will be Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m., located at the Eau Claire Post Office; 225 E Madison St. Eau Claire, WI 54703.

According to a release from USPS, to assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Starting pay for Rural Carrier Associate and Assistant Rural Carrier is $19.06 per hour, and for City Carrier Assistant is $18.51 per hour and $27.77 per hour overtime, paid bi-weekly.

They are looking for committed and motivated people to join their team in their mission of service to our local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond.

Applications are accepted online only, here.

