Viroqua squad cars to have Thin Blue Line removed

They say after hearing the comments and concerns brought forth from the Diversity Board and the...
They say after hearing the comments and concerns brought forth from the Diversity Board and the public, they have made the decision to do so.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Viroqua Police Department is announcing that they have made the decision to remove the Thin Blue Line from their squad cars.

In a release from the Police Department, they say after hearing the comments and concerns brought forth from the Diversity Board and the public, they have made the decision to do so.

The Department says their office recognized the different emotions that this symbol has brought to members of the Viroqua community, and they want to make sure they are following their Mission Statement and Core Values as a department.

They also say it is their hope that this decision will help build trust and optimism within the community, with the goal of shared success.

