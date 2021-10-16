Advertisement

1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Thorp

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the...
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the City of Thorp.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Thorp Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Thorp Police Department, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the City of Thorp, Friday at 2:49 p.m.

Authorities say a minivan, with one person in it, was travelling northbound on S. Washington Street when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane of traffic. A southbound utility truck attempted to avoid the collision but was hit head on by the minivan.

The driver of the minivan suffered fatal injuries and was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. The driver of the utility truck was not injured.

The Thorp Police Department was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Thorp Fire and Ambulance Service, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

