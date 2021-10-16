Advertisement

Nobody Fights Alone: Cancer benefit held for Menomonie woman

The community gathered Saturday to show their support in Jamie Klatt's second battle with cancer.
The community gathered Saturday to show their support in Jamie Klatt's second battle with cancer.
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie woman is battling cancer for the second time and her community came together on Saturday to show their support.

Jamie Klatt was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and was declared cancer-free in 2019. The cancer, unfortunately, returned this year affecting her bones.

Klatt’s longtime friend, Jennifer Ford, helped organize the Jamie Klatt benefit at Kyote’s Den in Menomonie. Ford says seeing all the people that came to support her friend gives her a good feeling.

“It gives me goosebumps every time I think about it.,” Ford said. “She would do anything for anybody so I feel this is what we needed to do. She would do it for anybody else. It feels really good, the family loves the support, everyone’s been really helpful, the community here has been awesome.”

The benefit raised funds through raffles, games, food, and t-shirt sales.

The proceeds will go to Klatt and her family to help with medical expenses.

