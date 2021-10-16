Photographer helps highlight adoptable dogs at ECCHA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Shelters and rescues are always looking for opportunities to highlight adoptable pets. One way to help pets get adopted is with great photos.

Photographer Ali Orozco wanted to help shine a spotlight on adoptable dogs at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

“So I reached out just to see if they wanted to do a fun Halloween fall shoot with the animals just to help them get adopted,” said Ali Orozco.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, but Addie Erdmann with ECCHA says the timing is great for another reason.

“We are basically at capacity right now. We have a lot of animals in house right now, so this is the perfect time to be able to do something like this,” she said.

With the help of shelter staff, Orozco spent part of her Friday afternoon snapping photos of these dogs.

“I think coming outdoors getting a nice fall background kind of makes it feel more homey,” said Orozco.

She hopes this is just what they need to find their forever home.

“I really love animals so to be able to help the dogs here would be amazing,” she said.

Shelter staff know a quality photo can make a difference.

“I know personally when I was looking for my dog to adopt, I relied very heavily on the photos because sometimes they don’t have a great description, but having an eye catching photo that just tugs at your heart strings is the perfect thing to make sure people want to come and meet the animal,” said Addie Erdmann with ECCHA.

Erdmann says when someone steps up to volunteer, it means a lot.

“Photography especially is very important to us because most of the time we just don’t have that luxury, and I don’t think any of us staff would consider us to be photographers. So it’s helpful to have somebody who knows what they’re doing come in,” she said.

The owner of Blush and Ivory Photography in Eau Claire hopes her small gesture inspires others to volunteer.

“I just encourage anybody that wants to get out there and do something to reach out and see what they can do donate. Just see how they can be of any help to the animals here,” said Ali Orozco.

The photos will be posted in the next several days on the Blush and Ivory Photography Facebook page. The photos will also be shared with the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Click HERE for a link to ECCHA’s adoption application.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.