Remembrance Walk held at Irvine Park

The walk in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls included a brief memorial service.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

To show support for families that have suffered this type of loss, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals along with the support group called Share of Western Wisconsin, held a Remembrance Walk.

Eric Butters, Manager of Spiritual Care, says people who’ve suffered this type of loss can come together to share these grievances.

“You almost feel like you’re isolated, but yet we want to come together as a community to share that we are united in this. The stories might be unique, but the grief and the loss and the pain and the suffering, we can share with everybody,” said Butters.

The Remembrance Walk has been bringing these families together for over 10 years. Butters says usually 50 to 75 people take part each year.

