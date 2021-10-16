WEAU’s Bob Gallaher earns Blugold Spirit Award

Advertisement

Bob Gallaher earns Blugold Spirit Award
By WEAU
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A familiar face was honored Friday as part of festivities leading up to Homecoming at UW-Eau Claire.

The university awarded WEAU’s Bob Gallaher with the Jim Mueller Blugold Spirit Award. It recognizes a person or group for long-term support of Blugold athletics.

The award has been around since 2010. Congratulations, Bob!

