WEAU’s Bob Gallaher earns Blugold Spirit Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A familiar face was honored Friday as part of festivities leading up to Homecoming at UW-Eau Claire.

The university awarded WEAU’s Bob Gallaher with the Jim Mueller Blugold Spirit Award. It recognizes a person or group for long-term support of Blugold athletics.

The award has been around since 2010. Congratulations, Bob!

