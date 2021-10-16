Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2021 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football tournament field was released at 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Several western Wisconsin teams have earned a spot in the playoff field, including Hudson (5-4) and Chippewa Falls (7-2) of the Big Rivers Conference in Division 1. Chippewa Falls is the second-smallest team in the state’s largest division by enrollment.

In Division 2, Marshfield (3-5) of the Valley Football Association-West, Mississippi Valley Conference champion River Falls (7-2), La Crosse Central (7-2), also of the Mississippi Valley Conference, Big Rivers Conference champion Menomonie (8-1) and New Richmond (6-3), also of the Big Rivers Conference, all made the field. New Richmond is the smallest team by enrollment in Division 2.

Onalaska (5-4, Mississippi Valley Conference) and Rice Lake (7-2, Big Rivers Conference) were the only western Wisconsin teams to advance in Division 3 to the postseason. West Salem (7-1, Mississippi Valley Conference), Osceola (8-1, Middle Border Conference), Ellsworth (8-0, Middle Border Conference champions), Altoona (6-3, Coulee Conference), Adams-Friendship (4-5, South Central Conference), Prescott (5-4, Middle Border Conference) and Northwestern (9-0, Heart O’ North Conference champions) are all part of the Division 4 field, with Northwestern being the smallest school.

Division 5′s western Wisconsin teams include Arcadia (7-1, Coulee Conference), Spooner (5-4, Heart O’ North Conference), Saint Croix Falls (5-4, Heart O’ North Conference), Prairie du Chien (5-4, Southwest Wisconsin Conference), Spencer/Columbus Catholic (5-4, Central Wisconsin Conference-Large), Stanley-Boyd (6-3, Cloverbelt Conference), Westby (5-4, Coulee Conference), Aquinas (9-0, Coulee Conference champions) and Stratford (7-2, Central Wisconsin Conference-Large).

Several Division 6 schools hail from western Wisconsin, including Durand (8-1, Cloverbelt Conference), Cumberland (8-1, Heart O’ North Conference), Unity (7-1, Lakeland Conference), Colby (9-0, Marawood Conference champions), Mondovi (5-4, Cloverbelt Conference), Cadott (5-4, Dunn-St. Croix Conference), Fall Creek (4-5, Cloverbelt Conference), Melrose-Mindoro (5-4, Dariyland Conference), Luther (5-4, Scenic Bluffs Conference), Necedah (6-2, Scenic Bluffs Conference), Whitehall (5-3, Dairyland Conference), Auburndale (6-3, Marawood Conference), Abbotsford (6-3, Marawood Conference), Grantsburg (6-3, Lakeland Conference), Augusta (9-0, Dairyland Conference champions) and Boyceville (7-2, Dunn-St. Croix Conference).

Division 7 is also heavy on western Wisconsin representation, with Cashton (7-2, Scenic Bluffs Conference), Spring Valley (7-2, Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions), Regis (9-0, Cloverbelt Conference champions), Webster (5-4, Lakeland Conference), Elmwood/Plum City (4-5, Dunn-St. Croix Conference), Glenwood City (5-4, Dunn-St. Croix Conference), Bangor (7-1, Scenic Bluffs Conference champions), New Lisbon (6-3, Scenic Bluffs Conference), Blair-Taylor (4-5, Dairyland Conference), Edgar (7-2, Marawood Conference), Loyal (4-5, Central Wisconsin Conference-Small), Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (4-5, Ridge & Valley Conference), Pepin-Alma (7-1, Dairyland Conference), De Soto (6-3, Ridge & Valley Conference) and Turtle Lake (5-3, Lakeland Conference) all making it.

In 8-Player Football, Shell Lake, Northwood/Solon Springs, Siren, McDonell Central Catholic, Luck, Greenwood, Gilman, Clayton and Prairie Farm all advanced. Gilman is one of three undefeated teams in the playoff field.

To see the full 11-player playoff field, you can go here.

To see the full 8-player playoff field, you can go here.

