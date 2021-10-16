Wisconsin high school football playoff pairings announced

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - The 224-team 11-player and 16-team 8-player high school football playoff fields are announced by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Saturday.

Western Wisconsin has plenty of representation in the playoff field, with dozens of teams making their way in to the annual tournament. You can see a full list of teams that made the playoff field on the WIAA website.

Teams become eligible for the playoffs by securing a 50-percent winning percentage against conference opponents. Any remaining playoff spots are then determined by a series of tiebreakers from teams that did not clinch a playoff spot. Below are the pairings for the 2021 11-player and 8-player tournaments.

Here are the 11-player playoff brackets (click on each to view). There are 224 teams playing in the 11-player tournament:

In the 16-team 8-player field, Gilman, one of three undefeated teams in the tournament, earned a #1 seed with an 8-0 record. They will face #4 Clayton (5-3). #2 Prairie Farm (7-1) will face #3 McDonell (6-2) on the other side of the bracket.

In northwestern Wisconsin, Luck earned the top seed with a 7-1 record. They will face #4 Northwood/Solon Springs (6-2). On the other side of that pairing, #2 Shell Lake (6-2) will meet #3 Siren (5-3).

You can see a full 8-player playoff bracket here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.