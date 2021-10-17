Chenal’s big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Leo Chenal recorded 17 tackles and set up a touchdown with a sack that forced a fumble, leading Wisconsin to a 20-14 victory over Army on Saturday night.
Army trailed 13-7 and had the ball when Chenal delivered a punishing hit that knocked the ball loose from quarterback Tyhier Tyler. Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton recovered the fumble at Army’s 1-yard line with 2:55 remaining.
The turnover set up Graham Mertz’s second touchdown run of the night. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries.
