Chenal’s big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14

After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is nothing like the atmosphere of a Badger football game.(WMTV/Leah Doherty)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Leo Chenal recorded 17 tackles and set up a touchdown with a sack that forced a fumble, leading Wisconsin to a 20-14 victory over Army on Saturday night.

Army trailed 13-7 and had the ball when Chenal delivered a punishing hit that knocked the ball loose from quarterback Tyhier Tyler. Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton recovered the fumble at Army’s 1-yard line with 2:55 remaining.

The turnover set up Graham Mertz’s second touchdown run of the night. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries.

