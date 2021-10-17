SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 16th
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was Homecoming weekend for UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout as the Blugolds fall to UW-River falls in football while Stout pick up the win over UW-Stevens Point. Plus, UW-La Crosse picks up a wild win on the road at UW-Platteville.
In volleyball, the Blugolds roll to a a 3-0 weekend with two wins today, while the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team downs UW-Whitewater in overtime but the women fall to Whitewater.
