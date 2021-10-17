Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 16th

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was Homecoming weekend for UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout as the Blugolds fall to UW-River falls in football while Stout pick up the win over UW-Stevens Point. Plus, UW-La Crosse picks up a wild win on the road at UW-Platteville.

In volleyball, the Blugolds roll to a a 3-0 weekend with two wins today, while the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team downs UW-Whitewater in overtime but the women fall to Whitewater.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
Wisconsin high school football playoff pairings announced
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the...
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Thorp
Dr. Joseph Poterucha faces a charge of first-degree sexual assault
La Crosse doctor facing charge of first-degree sexual assault
Regis and Durand meet in prep football
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Chenal’s big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14
Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
Wisconsin high school football playoff pairings announced
Regis and Durand meet in prep football
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced
Blugolds Volleyball
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 15th (part three)