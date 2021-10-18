1 person dead, 1 child hurt after crash near Tomah Monday morning

TOWN OF LAGRANGE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a child is hurt after a crash involving a car and a semi Monday morning in Monroe County.

20-year-old Kyle Petrick of Medford was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Highway 21 west of Enterprise Road northeast of Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol, Petrick was driving westbound on Highway 21 when his vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway, colliding head-on into a semi driven by a 52-year-old man driving eastbound. The semi, which did not have a trailer attached, also had a child passenger. The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the semi was not hurt.

Highway 21 was closed for nearly six hours as law enforcement investigated the crash and as crews worked to clean up ‘a large amount’ of debris scattered across the roadway and diesel fuel spilled as a result of the crash. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation initially began closing lanes of traffic on Highway 21 at 5:55 a.m. and cleared the incident at 12:58 p.m. Monday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office credits assistance in the crash to the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs, Monroe County Hazardous Materials Response Team, Tomah Wrecker Service, Monroe County Emergency Management and the Monroe County Highway Department.

The crash is under investigation.

